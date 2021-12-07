Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trapper Jet to fire

Boca Junior (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

Having finished third in the British Bred Derby last year, Boca Junior (T6) is fancied to get his campaign off to the perfect start. Kevin Hutton's charge has been in good form on his travels of late, landing two of his last four starts and he can trap handy and assume control from halfway.

Trapper Jet (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield

Trapper Jet (T2) has been in good heart following his switch to Owlerton without getting his head in front and may be ready to strike. Runner-up behind a fast winner for the grade five days ago, the fact he is operating outside a moderate breaker this evening is an obvious plus and we're hopeful he can boss matters on the rails and get off the mark.

Catrigg Candela (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

Catrigg Candela (T4) hasn't been at her very best in A1 company of late, and was admittedly out-trapped and was always playing second fiddle behind one operating at the top of his game on her latest outing. However, the grader has been kind enough to relinquish his grip and, in what rates an average A2 contest, she may well be up to skipping clear early on and making all.