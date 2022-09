Milldean Topaz (Trap 3) - 19:09 Sunderland

Milldean Topaz (T3) has been in rude health in recent weeks and looks the one to side with. Successful on two of his last four starts in top-grade company, he only went down narrowly to prolific winner Stranger Things on his latest outing eight days ago. This race arguably lacks the same depth and he's fancied to soon be front rank.

Savana Ruinart (Trap 5) - 20:21 Perry Barr

Savana Ruinart (T5) can land heat 4 of the opening round of the Premier Greyhound Racing St Leger. Drawn between a couple of fairly moderate breakers, the daughter of Kinloch Brae should soon be charging to the opening corner and, with a recent sighter over the sprint trip likely to have teed her up nicely, she can book her place in round two.

Rosbirr Kid (Trap 1) - 20:27 Sunderland

Rosbirr Kid (T1) could hardly be called a frequent winner but he lines up here on the back of a string of consistent efforts, filling the runner-up spot on four of his last five starts in this grade of A5. Inconsistency at the boxes has contributed but this contest hardly rates the strongest on paper and, with sound claims on expected time, we're hopeful he can seize a clear run on the rail and come home best of all to deservedly regain the winning thread.