A progressive top-grade operator at home track Sheffield, SANDWOOD AVA (Trap 3, 20:06 Nottingham) has impressed in each of her trials around Nottingham to date, again breaking swiftly and making all over C&D seven days ago. Holding obvious claims on expected final time, Lisa Stephenson's charge also rates the likely leader in this field and she can make the breakthrough at open class level.

SHES A CERT (Trap 4, 20:36 Nottingham) remains very much in the infancy of her career as a November 21' whelp on the back of just three career starts, and she again ran with promise when second from an unpromising position six days ago, keeping on well for second. Open to further improvement, she remains one to be interested in and could well prove tough to dislodge if getting loose on the front end early doors.

On the back of a class drop, SEVEN OUTTA TEN (Trap 6, 21:11 Nottingham) had little go right in this grade seven days ago, meeting with trouble and unable to threaten. Much better than that effort suggests, his claims may well depend on escaping trouble in running early doors, but with a 50% strike rate in this grade to call upon, he's well worth siding with to add to his tally.