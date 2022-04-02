Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Top Gun can take the breath away

ROMEO TOP GUN (Trap 2) looks an exciting youngster to follow and can take the 18:28 Puppy Cup heat. He made a promising start in this country when chasing home one with plenty more experience at Nottingham at the start of last month and has since gone in the notebook with an eye-catching trial around the 500m at Hove.

ANTIGUA CUDDLES (Trap 3) can book her place in the Brighton Belle final in the 19:18 semi. The ante-post favourite lined up on the back of an impressive winning start at Hove and did everything asked of her as she flew home for another striking victory in last week's heats. She'll be tough to contain once more and can see off Pocket Lulu, another good winner last Saturday.

ANTIGUA LAVA (Trap 2) continues in top form and can win her TV Trophy heat at 20:17. A three-time winner at Hove, she saw the 955m trip out well when second last week and faces an easier assignment this evening.