Baby Jade (Trap 1) - 18.28 Hove

Successful twice in sprint company to start her career, BABY JADE (T1) got tangled up a couple of times trying 500m for the first time last week. On her two-bend form, an A9 win at Hove should be forthcoming sooner rather than later and the 18.28 looks a good opening.

Spartadash (Trap 4) - 19.36 Hove

A regular over six-bends, SPARTADASH (T4) doesn't find winning easy, often compromising his chance out of the boxes. He's been fighting a losing battle in Open company over the 740m trip of late but this evening's assignment in S3 company at 19.36 is a big drop in class, so he's worth risking.

Tommys Kingdom (Trap 6) - 20.38 Hove

Having graded on at A1 level, TOMMYS KINGDOM (T6) clearly possesses more than his share of ability and while he hasn't yet won, he's already taken in races at Monmore, Oxford and Towcester as well as Hove in this embryonic phase of his career. Tommys Kingdom has the best early according to our sectionals in the 20.38 contest and a welcome first success could be on the cards if he can get loose.