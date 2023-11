Jans Roller (Trap 2) - 13:32 Central Park

Steadily progressive in his qualifying trials, Jans Roller (T2) encouragingly showed good early pace on his competitive debut over C&D last week, ultimately having his chance ended by crowding. Lining up in a race largely lacking depth this afternoon, Barry O'Sullivan's brindle is open to plenty of improvement and we're hopeful he can be seen in a much better light this afternoon.

Untold Paanga (Trap 3) - 15:48 Towcester

Boasting a progressive profile in Ireland, low-mileage Untold Paanga (T3) has well and truly continued the good work on these shores, maintaining his 100% record with an impressive make-all success over the intermediate six-bend distance of 550 metres at Henlow in September. Absent from competitive action since, his exploits in trials have been solid, not least his latest 29.26 C&D blow out seven days ago. A strong-running type, there's likely further improvement in the offing and he can land heat seven of the RPGTV Derby Trial Stakes.

Tommys Boss (Trap 6) - 17:28 Towcester

Tommys Boss (T6) arrives on the back of a career-best success over C&D last time and is fancied to continue the good work. The son of Ballymac Kingdom has built up an impressive strike rate over the last 12 months and with another smash break he can prove tough to contain.