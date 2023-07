Flyhigh Laboca (Trap 4) - 18.41 Perry Barr

FLYHIGH LABOCA (T4) has yet to win from 10 starts at Perry Barr, often held back by a tardy start but he was a fairly big eye-catcher in A6 company last week, forced to check a couple of times. He's clearly still a work-in-progress but the grader has eased him a rung this evening at 18.41 and when it does all click, Flyhigh Laboca may take apart rivals of this calibre.

Token Rule (Trap 1) - 20.52 Perry Barr

Having transferred from Monmore this summer, TOKEN RULE (T1) made a promising start to his career at perry Barr at the beginning of the month, finding only one too good. Sent off favourite to go one place better last week, he hit the rails early, so that run can be overlooked and the 20.52 race looks there for the taking.

Sahara Jester (Trap 5) - 21.26 Perry Barr

SAHARA JESTER (T5) is a conundrum for punters in that he arrives out of sorts, but early pace is very much his main asset and on our figures, a commanding lead looks on the cards in the concluding heat at 21.26. Whether he's in the right form to fully capitalise is open to debate but in truth, Sahara Jester won't get many better opportunities than this.