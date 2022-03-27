Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Toe Knee Hawk has all the tricks

Toe Knee Hawk (Trap 6) - 18.36 Swindon

Six pretty exposed rivals clash in the 18.36 Swindon but the make-up of the race looks ideal for TOE KNEE HAWK (T6) who arrives on the back of a best effort for some time when landing an A7 contest last week. A single-grade rise is more than manageable given the level he's been capable of in the past, too.

No Better Boy (Trap 1) - 18.51 Swindon

NO BETTER BOY (T1) has been struggling for form of late, but it's well worth pointing out that he was runner-up in A4 company last month and now gets the crucial downgrade into A5 class for the first time in his career. That may well prompt an upturn in his fortunes in the 18.51 and this strong-running type can run them down late.

Confey Laser (Trap 2) - 19.58 Swindon

As a June 20 bitch, CONFEY LASER (T2) still has the scope to rate higher than her current level and she did very little wrong when second in a blanket finish on Monday. She edges towards the middle out of the boxes but that shouldn't be an issue here with a modest starter on her outside in the 19.58 and Confey Laser is fancied to turn handy before hopefully asserting