Our first selection comes in the Jenningsbet Midi Maiden Trophy at 14:54 with Nottingham raider KENIN (Trap 1), who has been in excellent heart in defeat of late, fancied to get back to winning ways. A multiple winner over 500 metres, there's been plenty in her recent runs to suggest the drop back to the 450-metre trip will suit well and having performed well on her travels previously, we're hopeful of a bold showing on the rails.

Central Park play host to an interesting sprint contest at 15:26 and, with his latest run easily overlooked, youngster KING MARVIN (Trap 3) gets our vote to come out on top. A low-mileage, progressive type, he coped with the rise to D1 company when successful last month and, with his trapping look a very useful asset, he can emerge as first-bend leader, drive the second bend and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

TINTREACH HONCHO (Trap 6) possesses explosive early pace and, on the back of a rare lapse at the boxes on his penultimate outing, he quickly brought his trapping boots to the table when runner-up in open class company seven days ago, posting just about his best effort on the clock to date. That form reads well in the context of today's race at 16:23 and, if getting loose out wide once more, the son of Laughill Blake is fancied to come out on top.