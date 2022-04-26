Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Timothy can land smoothly at Newcastle

Borna Jingle (Trap 4) - 13.33 Central Park

Our first smartplay on Tuesday comes in Central Park's 13.33, a low-grade sprint contest over the 265-metre distance and June 20' youngster BORNA JINGLE (Trap 4) looks the one to side with. Winless following February's debut success, moderate breaks and some severe trouble-in-running has halted further progress. However, he dropped the hint his turn may well be imminent again when finishing to good effect for third in this grade last time and, in a race lacking depth we're hopeful he can piece it together and double his career tally.

Tullymurry Olive (Trap 5) - 19.58 Sheffield

TULLYMURRY OLIVE (Trap 5) who announced herself back in top form with a facile A1 success latest fancied to follow up back at open level. An early-paced sort with a good record at the track, her make-up in the orange vest looks a useful one, not least with those to her immediate inner likely to be heading left on the approach to the opening corner. Capable of stealing a march, she could well prove difficult to peg back with a repeat of her make-all victory 10 days ago.

Timothys Jet (Trap 3) - 20.52 Newcastle

We head to the North East for this evening's final best bet and hopefully TIMOTHYS JET (Trap 3, 20.52) can make the wait worthwhile. Boasting a 50% strike rate in this grade of A5, she highlighted a return to the winners enclosure is around the corner when runner-up five days ago. It's feasible to see her leading up this evening and hopefully, she can handle the quick turnaround and make every post a winning one.