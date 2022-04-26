Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Timothy can land smoothly at Newcastle

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at three different venues on Tuesday.

"...she can handle the quick turnaround and make every post a winning one..."

Timeform on Timothys Jet

Borna Jingle (Trap 4) - 13.33 Central Park

Our first smartplay on Tuesday comes in Central Park's 13.33, a low-grade sprint contest over the 265-metre distance and June 20' youngster BORNA JINGLE (Trap 4) looks the one to side with. Winless following February's debut success, moderate breaks and some severe trouble-in-running has halted further progress. However, he dropped the hint his turn may well be imminent again when finishing to good effect for third in this grade last time and, in a race lacking depth we're hopeful he can piece it together and double his career tally.

Tullymurry Olive (Trap 5) - 19.58 Sheffield

TULLYMURRY OLIVE (Trap 5) who announced herself back in top form with a facile A1 success latest fancied to follow up back at open level. An early-paced sort with a good record at the track, her make-up in the orange vest looks a useful one, not least with those to her immediate inner likely to be heading left on the approach to the opening corner. Capable of stealing a march, she could well prove difficult to peg back with a repeat of her make-all victory 10 days ago.

Timothys Jet (Trap 3) - 20.52 Newcastle

We head to the North East for this evening's final best bet and hopefully TIMOTHYS JET (Trap 3, 20.52) can make the wait worthwhile. Boasting a 50% strike rate in this grade of A5, she highlighted a return to the winners enclosure is around the corner when runner-up five days ago. It's feasible to see her leading up this evening and hopefully, she can handle the quick turnaround and make every post a winning one.

Newcastle 26th Apr (A5 480m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 26 April, 8.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Geordie Thomas
2. Plankey Mill
3. Timothys Jet
4. Saffron Bleu
5. Alnwick Sal
6. Emers Trixie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays