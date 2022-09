The last time WESTWAY FREYA (Trap 4) tackled A5 company, she ran out a ready winner and while she went into her shell a bit after, it's a little surprising to see her downgraded from A4 class on the back of a runner-up effort last week. She's the obvious pace angle in the 18:51 contest, too, so her claims appear to be very bright.

There's plenty of Open action later on the Swindon card, with SIGNET OTIS (Trap 2) fancied to see off Signet Goofy in what looks a match in the 19:41 heat. Signet Otis is an established performer in competitions around the country and while Signet Goofy is seriously pacey, Kevin Hutton's charge is fancied to turn second before outstaying that rival over this galloping 476m circuit.

MOMENTS OF MAGIC (Trap 2) went through a seriously impressive winning run in May/June and, while she hasn't raced competitively since the end of July, a couple of trials at Swindon should mean she's pretty straight for this assignment at 21:16. In truth, she won't need to be at her best to justify favouritism here so can be backed with confidence.