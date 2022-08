Pavilion Hawkeye (Trap 1) - 19:26 Sunderland

The in-form Pavilion Hawkeye (T1) looks to hold solid claims of deservedly adding to his tally in this 261-metre sprint. A winner in this D4 class five starts back, he's done little wrong in defeat subsequently, going down by a head in a higher grade last time. Expected to lead his nearest rival in the blue jacket, he holds sound claims on the clock and we're hopeful he can take his grade record to 3-4.

Ballyriggan Girl (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sunderland

Ballyriggan Girl (T3) arrives in red-hot form from sprinting and is fancied to continue the good work returned to the 450-metre trip. A trail-blazing daughter of Laughil Blake, she regularly dips under the 5.00 sectional barrier over this trip and, clearly in rude health, we're hopeful she can blast clear early doors and have enough in the tank to hold off the challengers late on.

Tiktok Tara (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sunderland

Tiktok Tara (T5) made her second start on the comeback trail a winning one and she looks to hold sound claims of following up. The daughter of Country Legend has built up a solid CV at the north-east track and her record in this grade of A3 currently stands at four wins from six starts. Capable of posting faster times, a repeat of her latest 27.90 success four days ago gives her sound claims in any case and it would come as a disappointment were she not able to play a leading role once more.