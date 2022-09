We head to Monmore for our first selection in the 14:32 contest and the consistent FEARSOME MUNSTER (Trap 5) can gain reward for his recent consistency and come out on top. Successful at a higher level when campaigned at Sheffield, this looks a good opportunity for the son of Magical Bale to seize an early lead from the orange jacket and with solid claims on expected final time, he can capitalize in a race lacking depth.

Romford's 20:38 features our second selection and CLASHDUV ROCKET (Trap 4) looks to hold excellent claims of building on his bright start to his career at the Essex venue. A winner in A1 company on debut, he lost little caste in defeat when runner-up in open class seven days ago, just unable to reel in one who made a flying exit from the boxes. With the prospect of more to come from the son of Skywalker Rafa given his low-mileage profile, he can trap best and make every post a winning one.

We switch to Nottingham for our final selection at 21:16, an A4 over the standard 500-metre trip, with TICKITY ELSA (Trap 4), who wasn't seen to anything like best effect seven days ago, fancied to build up an early lead and come out on top. Only recently on the come back trail following seasonal rest, she's been displaying plenty of early zip before tying up late on. Fitness should be assured now though and, with sound claims on the clock, we're hopeful she can prove too strong for this evening's rivals.