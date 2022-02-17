Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thriving Magna Blackmore can win again

Magna Blackmore (Trap 2) - 13.28 Sheffield

Having recently got on the comeback trail, MAGNA BLACKMORE (Trap 2, 13.28) has impressed in landing back-to-back A3/2 contests, showing good track craft to score convincingly in this grade 13 days ago. Barrie Draper's bitch has even better form to call on going back and, escaping a grade rise for her latest victory, she can turn handy on the rails and complete the hat-trick.

Abigails Wagon (Trap 5) - 19.09 Sunderland

ABIGAILS WAGON (Trap 5, 19.09) doesn't always make life easy for herself with inconsistency at the boxes, but there have been signs Jill Sutherst's charge may be ready to strike again of late, finishing runner-up behind a fast winner for the grade of A7 in January. A strong-running performer, tonight's contest is distinctly lacking depth and with a clear run around bends 1 & 2, she's fancied to make a bold bid to come out on top.

Caislean Madison (Trap 1) - 21.01 Sunderland

We finish with a low-grade sprint contest at the North East venue at 21.01, a race in which we're hopeful CAISLEAN MADISON (Trap 1) can put it all together on the rails and end a losing run going back to December. Noted doing good work on the back of a slow break to finish third over C&D last time and with sound claims on expected final time, we're hopeful he can come home best of all on the fence off the second bend and regain the winning thread.