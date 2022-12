Swift Yellow (Trap 6) - 19:56 Romford

The stayers take centre-stage here and Yarmouth raider Swift Mellow (T6) looks to hold cracking claims of adding to his already impressive CV. A top-grade operator on home soil, he's a tenacious sort who again showed a willing attitude when taking his Romford record to 5-9 early on this month. Expected to turn handy from his draw in stripes, he can turn the screw from halfway and prove a cut above his rivals.

Oh Cosmopolitan (Trap 3) - 20:38 Romford

Oh Cosmopolitan (T3) posted an impressive success in her semi-final last week and is fancied to come out on top in the Romford Friday Night 500 Standard Final. John Mullins' charge has built up an impressive record at the Essex venue, again dipping under the 24-second barrier last time. Clearly at her best when able to dictate matters, that looks likely again this evening and we're hopeful of a bold front-running bid once more.

Theresas Pet (Trap 5) - 21:12 Romford

Theresas Pet (T5) has been in rude health in recent weeks and is expected to come out on top. Undone by a missed break when third over C&D last time, that was still an effort containing promise, especially given the position she came from, to be beaten only a length and a half. The move to the orange jacket will hold no fears for David Mullins' charge and she can get it right at the traps this time and prove too good for these rivals.