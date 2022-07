Freyas Secret (Trap 3) - 14.54 Kinsley

FREYAS SECRET (Trap 3, 14.54) has built up an impressive strike rate for a graded runner at Kinsley and, arriving firmly at the top of his game, he could be worth siding with once more this afternoon. The son of Skywalker Farloe impressed when successful in this grade on his penultimate start and more than backed that up when runner-up 2 weeks ago, going down only by a neck to an unexposed youngster. This doesn't look the strongest of A2's on paper and with another decent break, he's fancied to pass this test.

Instant Dreamer (Trap 6) - 17.03 Kinsley

We remain at Kinsley for our second selection at 17.03 and INSTANT DREAMER (Trap 6) could well make full use of what looks a handy draw in the striped jacket. Running creditably in sprint contests of late, she should comfortably lead up Balltadhg Peg (Trap 5) on the approach to the opening corner and, with potential for scrimmaging inside, she can steer clear and maintain the gallop out wide to resume winning ways over 4 bends.

Diegos Ty (Trap 6) - 19.36 Central Park

We step up in class over at Central Park for our final selection at 19.36, an open race contest over the 265-metre trip with DIEGOS TY (Trap 6) fancied to continue the theme of excellent form from graded company for the Tony Collett camp Holding re-opposing Ballymac Spirit (Trap 2) on his most recent run, he looks well-housed as the sole wide seed and not reliant on an early lead, he can stay clear of trouble out wide and emerge victorious once more.