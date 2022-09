Newinn Tik Tok (Trap 5) - 18:58 Romford

Newinn Tik Tok (T5) has experienced indifferent fortunes on his travels of late, regaining the winning thread at Monmore on his penultimate start before a missed break put paid to him making an impact back at that venue last month. However, the Hove raider has built up a decent record around Romford and bolted up over C&D back in June. There's a distinct possibility of crowding inside this evening so, with a decent start from the orange jacket, we're hopeful he can turn front rank and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Romeo Hoshot (Trap 3) - 20:17 Romford

Romeo Hotshot (T3) is proving upwardly-mobile for the David Mullins' camp and, bidding to complete the hat-trick, he could well be the answer in the Romford Puppy Cup Trial Stakes. The January '21 whelp is a well-above average youngster and impressed with his early and all-round pace when dipping under the 24-second barrier last time. There's a good chance he can lead up and he should prove difficult to contain if getting loose.

Rail McCoy (Trap 5) - 20:54 Romford

Rail McCoy (T5) returned to form when battling hard to land his semi-final seven days ago and is fancied to come out on top again in the Romford Friday Night 500 Standard Final. Mark Wallis' charge boasts a good record operating from this berth over C&D (record of 3-7) and with another sub 3.80 break this evening he should come out on top again.