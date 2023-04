Only a November 21' whelp, WESTFORTH DOLLY (Trap 2, 15:44 Newcastle) offered little in her qualifying trials, but there have been much more encouraging signs both competitive starts to date, looking like stamina could be her forte when doing well to take third last time. Lining up in a very weak race, she's comfortably one of the least exposed and with a clear run can take a step forward on the clock and make it third time lucky.

DROOPYS SPORT (Trap 1, 20:36 Yarmouth) can add another success to his CV. A dual A1 winner in March, he highlighted his well-being when runner-up latest, not least on the back of an uncharacteristic slow break and, with a swifter exit from the boxes anticipated, he can soon be making the best of his way home on the rails.

THE GREAT MAUI (Trap 6, 20:52 Yarmouth) arrives winless following seven outings at Yarmouth to date, but the strong-running youngster has highlighted he's capable of bucking that trend of late, coming home strongly from an unpromising position when third nine days ago. Gaining a clear passage out wide is of course crucial but, if doing so, he's fancied to make a very bold bid.