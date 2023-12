The Grafter (Trap 3) - 14.32 Towcester

THE GRAFTER (Trap 3, 14.32) hardly boasts a compelling record, not least for one with his ability, but having faced some stern assignments in the context of D3 class of late, he could well be ready to strike. Running consistently well of late, his chance hinges on emerging unscathed around the first bend and if doing so, he can power home off the second to deservedly get back on the scoresheet.

Fabulous Terra (Trap 2) - 16.28 Towcester

The Bet365 Puppy Oaks Final is the feature on this afternoon's card at Towcester and having made a rapid rise through the ranks, FABULOUS TERRA (Trap 2, 16.28) is fancied to continue the good work and land outright honours. Peaking post-season in recent weeks, she's displayed fine early pace in landing each of her four starts over this tough 500m trip. Fancied to be front rank from lid rise once more, the return to the blue jacket will hold no fears and David Mullins' charge should prove tough to contain with the prospect of more to come.

A Mystical Love (Trap 6) - 17.08 Towcester

The Bet365 Winter Marathon Final comes up at 17.08 and A MYSTICAL LOVE (Trap 6, 17.08) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. Finishing to good effect having lacked early pace in last week's semi-final, she promises to come on for that effort given it was her first start for two weeks and we're hopeful she can stalk the pace-setters inside and finish best of all out wide to land the spoils.