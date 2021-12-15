To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: That's a nice Lassie

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Hove and Sunderland on Wednesday.

"...he may have the early gears to hold a handy position on the rails..."

Timeform on Banner Puma

Piercestown Dove (Trap 3) - 14.12 Hove

A3 action at Hove at 14.12 and PIERCESTOWN DOVE (Trap 3) on the downgrade may well be up to resuming winning ways. A strong-running performer, she landed back-to-back staying contests at up to 712 metres in November. Always playing catch up on the back of a slow break in A2 last time, she holds good claims on expected final time and with a clear run from the three-quarter point, Derek Knight's charge is fancied to strike.

Banner Puma (Trap 1) - 19.09 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland for our final two selections starting with BANNER PUMA (Trap 1, 19.09) in what rates a weak D4 sprint contest. The veteran son of Skywalker Puma highlighted he may be ready to resume winning ways on the downgrade last time, forced to check second but keeping on well for second to be beaten one and three quarter lengths. A strong runner at the 261-metre distance, he may have the early gears to hold a handy position on the rails and he can assert off the second bend for success.

Sopwell Lassie (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sunderland

Our final selection comes at 19.26 and whilst winless to date following her switch to these shores, SOPWELL LASSIE (Trap 1) is fancied to confirm the promise of a host of recent runs and emerge on top. Finding only one too good on each of her last two starts, the balance of her form reads well on the clock and she can emerge as the first bend leader and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

