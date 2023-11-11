</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tewmax Belle the one to be with at Sheffield
Timeform
11 November 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-tewmax-belle-the-one-to-be-with-at-sheffield-111123-143.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-11T13:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-11T13:49:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets at Sheffield on Saturday. KILARA CANYA (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield There isn't a lot of early pace forecast in the A7 contest at 18:36 so strong-stayer KILARA CANYA may well be able to keep tabs on his five rivals. The last time he contested an A7, Kilara Canya powered off the fourth bend to win going away last month and he can take advantage of the ease in class this evening. SUSPICIOUS MINDS (Trap 5) - 19:09 Sheffield In contrast to the first selection, SUSPICIOUS MINDS is blessed with plenty of early zip and the stage looks set for a first-bend lead in the A6 at 19:09, with Kilcash Harry expected to stay out of the way out wide. Having come up just a head shy in this class last week, Suspicious Minds clearly has a race like this in him. TEWMAX BELLE (Trap 2) - 19:58 Sheffield Having graded on at A level this summer, TEWMAX BELLE has made an excellent start to her career, never out of the first three, and she completed a hat-trick in A3 company last month. Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

KILARA CANYA (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield There isn't a lot of early pace forecast in the A7 contest at 18:36 so strong-stayer KILARA CANYA may well be able to keep tabs on his five rivals. The last time he contested an A7, Kilara Canya powered off the fourth bend to win going away last month and he can take advantage of the ease in class this evening. SUSPICIOUS MINDS (Trap 5) - 19:09 Sheffield In contrast to the first selection, SUSPICIOUS MINDS is blessed with plenty of early zip and the stage looks set for a first-bend lead in the A6 at 19:09, with Kilcash Harry expected to stay out of the way out wide. Having come up just a head shy in this class last week, Suspicious Minds clearly has a race like this in him. TEWMAX BELLE (Trap 2) - 19:58 Sheffield Having graded on at A level this summer, TEWMAX BELLE has made an excellent start to her career, never out of the first three, and she completed a hat-trick in A3 company last month. A couple of excellent runner-up effort have followed and given she ticks plenty of boxes for consistency along with a broadly-progressive profile, Tewmax Belle looks the one to be with in the 19:58. The last time he contested an A7, Kilara Canya powered off the fourth bend to win going away last month and he can take advantage of the ease in class this evening.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.221090784" target="_blank" rel="noopener">SUSPICIOUS MINDS (Trap 5) - 19:09 Sheffield</a></p><p>In contrast to the first selection, <strong>SUSPICIOUS MINDS</strong> is blessed with plenty of early zip and the stage looks set for a first-bend lead in the A6 at 19:09, with Kilcash Harry expected to stay out of the way out wide. Having come up just a head shy in this class last week, Suspicious Minds clearly has a race like this in him.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.221090790" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TEWMAX BELLE (Trap 2) - 19:58 Sheffield</a></p><p>Having graded on at A level this summer, <strong>TEWMAX BELLE</strong> has made an excellent start to her career, never out of the first three, and she completed a hat-trick in A3 company last month. Sheffield 11th Nov (A3 500m)
Saturday 11 November, 7.58pm

1. Slippy Ed
2. Tewmax Belle
3. Jacobite
4. Kerrydale Amos
5. Go By Thecommons
6. Droopys Rubicon Slippy Ed</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1. Slippy Ed" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53463321">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1. Slippy Ed" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53463321">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2. Tewmax Belle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2. Tewmax Belle" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="59155667">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2. Tewmax Belle" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="59155667">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3. Jacobite</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3. Jacobite" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="3.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49201920">3.05</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3. Jacobite" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49201920">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>4. Kerrydale Amos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="4. Kerrydale Amos" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="2.34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="61735831">2.34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="4. Kerrydale Amos" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="61735831">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>5. Go By Thecommons</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="5. Go By Thecommons" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="3.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51320578">3.05</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="5. Go By Thecommons" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="51320578">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>6. Droopys Rubicon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="6. Droopys Rubicon" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="3.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48893267">3.05</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="6. Droopys Rubicon" data-market_id="1.221090790" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48893267">210</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-tewmax-belle-the-one-to-be-with-at-sheffield-111123-143.html%23gobet-1.221090790">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" Discover the latest articles

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mustang Layla can out speed her rivals
Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Plaza Matty can win again at Nottingham
Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mustang Sam can power home stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-bet-builder-picks-091123-1063.html">Bournemouth v Newcastle: Back an away win and 4/1 team fouls double</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-back-10-1-pair-in-aintree's-grand-sefton-091123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says back 10/1 pair in Aintree's Grand Sefton</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-wincanton-runners-preview-featuring-frodon-saturday-11-november-091123-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Rubaud my best chance at Wincanton as Frodon defends Badger Beer crown</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-big-race-verdict-dangerous-trio-can-deny-gerri-colombe-101123-288.html">Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Dangerous trio can deny Gerri Colombe at Down Royal</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-netherlands-world-cup-tips-how-to-bet-the-mismatch-101123-194.html">India v Netherlands World Cup Tips: How to bet the mismatch</a></h3> </li> </ol> 