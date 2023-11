KILARA CANYA (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield

There isn't a lot of early pace forecast in the A7 contest at 18:36 so strong-stayer KILARA CANYA may well be able to keep tabs on his five rivals. The last time he contested an A7, Kilara Canya powered off the fourth bend to win going away last month and he can take advantage of the ease in class this evening.

SUSPICIOUS MINDS (Trap 5) - 19:09 Sheffield

In contrast to the first selection, SUSPICIOUS MINDS is blessed with plenty of early zip and the stage looks set for a first-bend lead in the A6 at 19:09, with Kilcash Harry expected to stay out of the way out wide. Having come up just a head shy in this class last week, Suspicious Minds clearly has a race like this in him.

TEWMAX BELLE (Trap 2) - 19:58 Sheffield

Having graded on at A level this summer, TEWMAX BELLE has made an excellent start to her career, never out of the first three, and she completed a hat-trick in A3 company last month. A couple of excellent runner-up effort have followed and given she ticks plenty of boxes for consistency along with a broadly-progressive profile, Tewmax Belle looks the one to be with in the 19:58.