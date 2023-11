Monmore - 15:02 - Back Becky The Boo (Trap 1)

Becky The Boo (T1) gets our vote in this good-quality A1 contest. Gary Griffiths' contender has built up a fine strike rate at the West Midlands venue and is capable of posting slick times. From what looks a favourable position on the fence we're hopeful she can put her early pace to good use and boss matters from lid-rise.

Hove - 18:02 - Back Rioja Minstrel (Trap 6)

Rioja Minstrel (T6) looks to hold sound claims on the back of a string of consistent efforts. He posted his best effort yet on the clock when runner-up last month and the winner that day has boosted the form subsequently. With a clear run, he looks to hold standout claims of adding to his tally.

Yarmouth - 19:34 - Back My Boy Tennessee (Trap 6)

My Boy Tennessee (T6) has been lightly raced since landing a quick-fire double in September, but it's been hard to criticise his subsequent exploits, finishing runner-up on two of his last three outings. Boasting a 33% strike rate at the track, his record in the class of A3 is a solid one and, with sound claims of leading up from stripes, he can deservedly resume winning ways.