Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Taylor can Rock home

Sheffield - 15.17 - Back Ballymac Tabia (Trap 2)

BALLYMAC TABIA (Trap 2) is very lightly raced for her age but she's a leading performer at Sheffield and is fancied to land the Owlerton Stadium 480 Final at 15.17. Again impressing with her early pace when readily landing her heat seven days ago, her record when operating in the blue vest stands at three from five and she looks to hold sound claims on bagging yet another success.

Sheffield - 16.17 - Back Rocking Taylor (Trap 2)

For all he's effective over the 500m trip, ROCKING TAYLOR (Trap 2, 16.17) has looked more at home over the two-bend trip, doing particularly well to come out on top from an unpromising position two starts back and losing little caste in defeat behind a decidedly useful rival latest. Today's contest looks competitive, but Barrie Draper's charge is evidently at the top of his game at present and he could well represent a spot of value.

Sheffield - 17.11 - Back Bangon Jeremy (Trap 4)

Despite lacking previous course knowledge, BANGON JEREMY (Trap 4) looks of interest when he lines up in the second of the three Steps To Victory Trial Stakes at 17.11. Impressive when registering an A1 victory at home track Monmore latest, he should soon be up with the pace in this field and, still lightly raced for a November 21 whelp, he's very much of interest this evening.