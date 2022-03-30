Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Take the Risk on Rocco

Risky Rocco (Trap 3) - 13.06 Nottingham

RISKY ROCCO (Trap 3, 13.06) is at his very best when able to dictate matters, therefore he deserved credit for keeping on to be beaten just one and three quarter lengths in fourth having met with early crowding on his latest outing two weeks ago. Capable of considerably better on the clock, the son of Lenson Rocky rates the likely leader in this field, and we're hopeful he can skip a couple of lengths clear on the run up which will see him in a much better light this afternoon.

Paresseuse (Trap 5) - 19.41 Sunderland

Our first selection at Sunderland comes at 19.41 and having performed well following a short spell on the sidelines, PARESSEUSE (Trap 5) may well be ready to strike. A creditable third in this grade last week, she was always playing second fiddle behind a youngster who took a sizeable step forward on his exploits previously. Tonight's contest is one largely lacking in early-paced sorts and with further progress anticipated on the clock than of late, we're hopeful Yvonne Bell's charge can be front rank at the opening corner and have enough in reserve to hold off the strong-running types off the final bend.

Samiya Star (Trap 5) - 19.58 Sunderland

Remaining at Sunderland, SAMIYA STAR (Trap 5, 19.58) hasn't set the world alight in her trials at the North East venue, yet you don't have to have a long memory to see she was successful as high as A3 class at Doncaster last year. Lining up in an A7 lacking depth, the 450-metre trip is well within compass for the daughter of Kinloch Brae to maintain a strong gallop throughout and given she doesn't need to find a great deal on the clock it would come as no surprise to see Jill Sutherst's charge prove too good for this evening's opposition.