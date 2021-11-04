Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Take a trip at Sunderland

Drumdoit Don (Trap 4) - 15.09 Sheffield

DRUMDOIT DON (Trap 4, 15.09) is very much in the infancy of his career as an April 20' whelp and having not been seen to best effect initially, he highlighted he's a pup with plenty of pace when winning in A5 company last time, breaking well and bolting clear for a 5 and a quarter length success. It's highly likely there is more to come from the son of Dorotas Wildcat and it would come as no surprise to see a bold follow-up bid.

Retaliate First (Trap 3) - 15.26 Sheffield

For all he's an older dog than the above it is fair to say similar comments apply to fellow last-time-out winner RETALIATE FIRST (Trap 3) who also appeals as the type to make a bold follow-up bid this afternoon. Jordon Moore's October 19' whelp made light of an absence stretching back to August when opening his account 7 days ago, an effort even more meritorious given it was his best effort yet on the clock. An A4 winner in Ireland, he can be expected to improve again and all looks set fair for another big run.

Little Venture (Trap 2) - 20.12 Sunderland

Following lameness, LITTLE VENTURE (Trap 2, 20.12) highlighted he's in good order when runner-up in a sprint open at Sheffield prior to a couple respectable C&D trials in recent weeks. With even better form to call upon, including around here earlier in the year, it would come as no surprise to see Tom Heilbron's charge come forward again and with sound claims of leading on the rails; all looks set fair for a big run in Heat 6 of the Arc Classic.