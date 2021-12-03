Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Take A Chance On Monopoly

Unprecedented (Trap 3) - 18:58 Romford

Unprecedented (T3) is interesting stepping up in distance in the stayers' race. A three-time winner over 575m in the autumn, Unprecedented has been ticking over nicely and clearly possesses bags of stamina. She can go well if getting a prominent early position.

Antigua Socks (Trap 2) - 20:17 Romford

Antigua Socks (T2) should be hard to beat. He justified favouritism once again last week, showing smart early pace on the rails and soon having his rivals in trouble. He's built up an impressive strike rate at Romford this year (eight wins from 17 starts) and will continue to reward his backers.

Front Monopoly (Trap 6) - 21:12 Romford

Front Monopoly (T6) can make a successful return to Romford. A three-time winner at the track in April, she was impressive when scoring on her return at Harlow a fortnight ago, bursting out of the traps and making all. She looks set for a profitable winter.