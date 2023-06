MYSTICAL MESSI (Trap 5) looks worth siding with in the 19:24. He's yet to get his head in front in England after some very good showings in trials at various tracks, but the form of his second in a Swindon open a couple of runs back reads well and he remains the type to come good.

ZOOM (Trap 2) looks the call in the 20:23. He's been in top form at Romford and had a decent sighter around this track last week. This looks very winnable tonight.

SWITHINS TEEJAY (Trap 6) can make a successful return to Oxford in the 20:43. He's won his last three here and, having scored at Towcester subsequently, a late bump put paid to his chance there on Saturday.