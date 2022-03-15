Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Woof too fast for rivals

Droopys Comaneci (Trap 5) - 16:08 Hove

Droopys Comaneci (T5) has yet to taste success in six starts at Hove but she remains very low-mileage as a July '20 whelp and, not for the first time, ran well without being seen to best effect when third in this grade last week, bumped early but keeping on for third. There's undoubtedly an air of unfinished business about the daughter of Laughill Blake and, with a clear run early, is expected to be seen in a much better light.

Swift Woof (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield

Having recently returned from a spell on the sidelines, Swift Woof (T2) confirmed the promise of his return effort when bolting up in A2 class last week, soon front rank and powering clear to dip under the 29-second barrier in the process. Returned to open company, this doesn't look a particularly strong affair on paper and we're hopeful Barrie Draper's charge can pass this test with flying colors once more.

Tullymurry Rhyme (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Most progressive up the graded ladder in recent months, Tullymurry Rhyme (T3) continued her progress when landing back-to-back open contests over this 480-metre trip in February, looking particularly well suited to the test of speed. Far from disgraced in a sprint open last time, the return to four bends looks ideal and she's sandwiched between a couple who haven't been showing much in the way of early dash. She can break best and make all.