Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Woof fancied to strike at Sheffield

We kick off in Sheffield's 18:36 for our first selection an A7 over the standard 500-metre trip with veteran campaigner TEWMAX ROB (Trap 1) fancied to regain the winning thread having bumped into unexposed sorts on each of his last two starts. John Walton's charge had to work hard to gain the lead last time but is fancied to seize the initiative on the rails on this occasion and with sound claims on expected final time, he can prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

Our final selection comes at 21:01 with the consistent ZENOBIA (Trap 3) fancied to deservedly resume winning ways on the back of a string of consistent efforts. Joy Andrews' early-paced bitch didn't break at her very best last time but battled on determinedly to go down by only half a length having also met with early crowding. Better than that, with a good record in this grade to call upon, she's fancied to be front rank from lid rise and can come out on top.

We step up further in class at 21:48 and having highlighted the fire still burns bright on the comeback trail recently, SWIFT WOOF (Trap 1) is fancied to regain the winning thread. Barrie Draper's charge should soon be front rank drawn inside a moderate breaker and can hopefully stamp his class on proceedings.