Swift Vaccine (Trap 4) - 19.14 Nottingham

The Arena Racing Company Maiden Dash Trophy is the first of the open-race contests on tonight's card at 19.14 and the diminutive SWIFT VACCINE (Trap 4) who has displayed fine early pace in her short career to date looks the one to be with. Successful in D2 company three starts back, she again ran well when runner-up over four bends latest, tying up late on having again showed good early boot. Only a February 22' whelp with potential for better still, she can handle the drop in trip and prove tough to beat.

Skywalker Amanda (Trap 2) - 20.26 Nottingham

The youngsters take centre stage at 20.26 in the Arena Racing Puppy Trophy and despite any previous course knowledge, SKYWALKER AMANDA (Trap 2) can capitalise on what is her easiest assignment for a while. Not seen to anything like best effect on each of her last three competitive outings, a recent 480 trial around Newcastle suggested she remains in good order and Ted Soppitt's bitch can bag an early advantage and make a bold bid from the blue jacket.

Ryley Roo (Trap 5) - 21.36 Nottingham

The penultimate race on this evening's card comes up at 21.36 and RYLEY ROO (Trap 5) who has been running consistently well, is fancied to strike. Running on well to finish runner-up behind an unexposed youngster on his most recent outing five days ago, tonight's contest is a race distinctly lacking depth and fancied to turn handy from his berth in the orange vest, he can prove a class apart.