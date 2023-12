Sheffield - 18:36 - Back Boppin Bobby (Trap 3)

An impressive back-to-back winner in October, Boppin Bobby (T3) suggested his latest grade rise may not prove insurmountable when third in this class of A2 after not breaking as well as previously but finishing his race off to good effect. There's a good chance he can lead those to his immediate inside and Joy Andrews' charge can make a bold bid off the front.

Perry Barr - 20:21 - Back Swift Unafraid (Trap 5)

Already a dual winner in his short career at Perry Barr, Swift Unafraid (T5) quickly dispelled a lesser effort when runner-up seven days ago, beaten only by a rival operating at the top of her game. Open to further improvement as a January '22 whelp, he shows good speed off the second bend and he can prove too strong for these rivals.