Alnwick Stumpy (Trap 3) - 15.44 Newcastle

Having showed promise previously, ALNWICK STUMPY (Trap 3, 15.44) made no mistake when justifying cramped odds to open his account in A8 grade on his penultimate start, soon into his stride and having no conceivable dangers off the second bend. Losing all chance on the back of a hefty bump early doors in this grade subsequently, there's a strong suspicion the July 21' youngster remains capable of better still as his experience is drawn out further and he can trap fast and get back on the scoreboard this afternoon.

Swift Tia (Trap 1) - 17.03 Newcastle

SWIFT TIA (Trap 1, 17.03) remains a maiden on the back of 12 career outings at Newcastle to date with greenness and moderate breaks often holding her back. However, there have been better signs on the sectional clock of late, forced to check at crucial points but finishing off strongly to finish runner-up in this grade of A7 five days ago. Holding sound claims on expected final time, her hopes are pinned on getting a clear run and if doing so, we're hopeful she can power home from the three-quarter point and shed the maiden tag.

Downtown Man (Trap 4) - 18.26 Yarmouth

Having showed promise in qualifying trials, DOWNTWON MAN (Trap 4, 18.26) couldn't muster the same level of performance on his competitive debut last month (strong in betting) but he still shaped well in finishing third on the back of a moderate exit. That experience won't have been wasted on the unexposed August 21' whelp and lining up in a race largely lacking fellow low-mileage types, he's expected to be up with the pace from lid rise and be seen in a totally different light this evening.