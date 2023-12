SWIFT JOSH (Trap 2) - 18:51 Newcastle

Newcastle play host to some quality open-race action this evening and we're hopeful SWIFT JOSH can continue on his upward curve when he lines up in heat two of the Arena Racing Company Puppy at 18:51. Quick to rise up the graded ranks, his first foray into open class saw him register a facile success over C&D latest. Setting the standard on the clock, he should soon be front rank from lid rise and can book his place in next week's final.

WRIGHTY (Trap 3) - 19:58 Newcastle

The PGR All England Cup semi-final's take centre stage on this evening's card and WRIGHTY could well represent a spot of value in the second of them at 19:58. A likeable and versatile campaigner, he's been in good form on his travels in recent months, making no mistake when successful in the heats last week. Improvement from that certainly isn't out of the question and this early-paced sort can put it up to likely favourite Jonny Whiskers (Trap 4) from the three-quarter point.

SWIFT SILLY (Trap 5) - 20:12 Newcastle

The third semi-final at 20:12 looks a quality affair on paper and SWIFT SILLY looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top once more having hit top form at just the right time post-season. Boasting a record of 6-10 at the track, she again utilised her fine early speed when bolting up in round one seven days ago, posting a slick 28.42 in the process. Capable of breaking even quicker, she's expected to prove tough to peg back in this groove.