Light Flicker (Trap 1) - 13.59 Pelaw Grange

LIGHT FLICKER (Trap 1, 13.59) doesn't always make life easy with moderate breaks and thereafter encountering trouble-in-running. However, having showed more encouraging signs on her most recent start, she could be worth chancing. Holding a class edge on this afternoon's rivals (successful in A3 company) she can capitalise on the grader's mercy and come out on top.

Wood Misty (Trap 2) - 14.12 Towcester

Following a short spell on the side lines, WOOD MISTY (Trap 2, 14.12) has returned in excellent order, landing back-to-back sprint contests before a solid effort in defeat latest. Holding sound claims on expected final time, this is essentially a race lacking depth and, with a swift exit, she looks to hold sound claims.

Swift Silly (Trap 4) - 15.44 Newcastle

SWIFT SILLY (Trap 4, 15.44) has been quick to hit the ground running in her short career to date, building up an impressive record over this C&D and taking further strides forward on her travels subsequently, posting a career best when bolting up at Monmore last month. Trial exploits returned to home soil suggest all is well following a short spell on the sidelines and the daughter of Pestana can add further success to her tally this afternoon.