Monmore - 18:48 - Back Six Sprinkles (Trap 2)

Six Sprinkles (T2) continues in top form and can take this event. She's rattled through the grades again with three straight wins and ran well despite making a slow start behind an unexposed one 12 days ago.

Monmore - 20:03 - Back Swift Park (Trap 3)

Swift Park (T3) is worth chancing here. He's a hostage to fortune and met plenty of trouble again before keeping on well last time, but he's worth siding with back over 480m in his grade (form figures of 131 in A4s).

Monmore - 21:02 - Back Wicky Curly (Trap 5)

Wicky Curly (T5) can resume winning ways. He was chinned late ten days ago, suffering his first defeat in an A2 on his third start in the grade, and he can go one better if in the same form.