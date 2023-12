Monmore - 18:17 - Back Swift Reassure (Trap 6)

Improving youngster Swift Reassure (T6) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. A rapidly-improving pup, she could hardly have been more impressive when routing A1 rivals seven days ago, breaking quickly and soon having matters in hand. Well housed as the sole wide seed, it's highly likely there's more to come from the January '22 whelp and she can take this further rise in class in her stride.

Hove - 18:58 - Back Droopys Roster (Trap 6)

On the back of an encouraging second last time, Droopys Roster (T6) is fancied to go one place better. Frustrating given his tendency to miss the break/run wide, there's no doubt the son of Droopys Sydney has pace to burn when putting it all together and, with a clear passage, he's fancied to turn handy in the striped jacket and have enough in reserve off the final bend to repel the challengers.

Monmore - 21:18 - Back Swift Octavia (Trap 2)

Swift Octavia (T2) is fancied to get the job done in this A8 affair over the standard 480-metre trip on her third start back post-season. Still relatively unexposed as a September '21 whelp, she looks capable of making her mark again, not least judged on her solid second in a higher grade last time. We're hopeful she can boss matters from an early stage.