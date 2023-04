ASTUTE HERO (Trap 3) - 19:18 Harlow

ASTUTE HERO (Trap 3) looks solid in the 19:18 sprint. He's made a decent fist of it since being dropped to the minimum trip, going very close last week, and has strong claims in a weaker race tonight.

SWIFT UNO (Trap 3) - 20:17 Harlow

SWIFT UNO (Trap 3) looks set for more glory in the 20:17 contest. He completed a rare hat-trick over different trips last week, again breaking smartly and making all, and the four-timer beckons back down in distance.

SWIFT KETTLE (Trap 2) - 20:54 Harlow

SWIFT KETTLE (Trap 2) has come to the boil nicely and can get the hat-trick up in the 20:54 race. He saw off a good yardstick back at this trip last week and remains in the same grade.