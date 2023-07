OLIVE BLOSSOM (Trap 5) can win again in the 18:58 contest. She notched up a tremendous fifteenth victory at the track earlier this month and quickly returns to A5-company having had little luck in-running last week.

GURTNACREHY SARA (Trap 4) is chanced in the 19:56 race. A dual winner at Yarmouth in April, she subsequently ran well in a couple of A3s there and having shown up well in trials here the grader may have underestimated her.

SWIFT KETTLE (Trap 1) is in a fine run of form and can win again in the 20:38 sprint. She scored again over 415m last week and is just as formidable over the minimum trip.