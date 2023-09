Hove - 16:28 - Back Belindas Bullet (Trap 6)

Belindas Bullet (T6) is fancied to confirm the promise of her latest effort in this A3 grade over the 500-metre trip. Not known for her exploits early doors, she makes up for that with a strong finishing kick and, likely to escape crowding operating as the sole wide seed, she holds excellent claims of capitalising.

Sheffield - 18:51 - Back Are Malikian (Trap 1)

On the back of a string of consistent efforts Are Malikian (T1) looks to hold sound claims of making the breakthrough at open-class level. Boasting a 100% record when operating in red, the son of Laughil Blake likely needs to hold a handy pitch on the rails in a race containing early-paced sorts, but if doing so he's fancied to prove too strong.

Newcastle - 19:51 - Back Swift Gavin (Trap 3)

Swift Gavin (T3) uncharacteristically missed the break on his latest outing but he'd previously shown he's in excellent form, winning in a lower grade prior to finishing a good second in this class. Expected to seize the early lead, this doesn't rate the strongest of A3s on paper and he can make a bold front-running bid.