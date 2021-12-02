To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Fanatic too fast for rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets on Thursday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield and Hove on Thursday.

Coney Orchid (Trap 5) - 12:58 Sheffield

It is fair to say Coney Orchid (T5) has her own ideas about the game, and she was rather worried out of things when finishing a short-head second to an unexposed youngster two weeks ago. However, today's contest is a race lacking in unexposed sorts and Troy Bedford's charge is capable of playing a leading role when putting her best foot forward. Being up with the pace from lid-rise is anticipated, and she can have enough in reserve to regain the winning thread.

Swift Fanatic (Trap 5) - 19:18 Hove

Swift Fanatic (T5) wasn't seen to anything like best effect last time, but is worth chancing to bounce back. Swift Fanatic is winless since September but had prior to his latest outing suggested he was coming to the boil, coming from relatively unpromising positions to twice fill the runner-up spot. This contest has more of an A3 feel and a bold bid from the front looks on the cards from this swift trapper.

Moanteen Evie (Trap 3) - 21:28 Hove

Moanteen Evie (T3), a January 20' whelp, is still a relative youngster and, prior to a run in open company five days ago, had taken strides forward on her previous exploits when readily landing an A5 contest. There's likely further progress in the offing returned to calmer waters, and we're hopeful she can quickly get back on the up.

