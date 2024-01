Perry Barr - 15:13 - Back Devilgate Joe (Trap 4)

Devilgate Joe (T4) has yet to bring his trapping boots to the table in three competitive starts at Perry Barr, but he has shown promise in defeat and again finished off his race strongly, after receiving an early bump, when third in A7 company last time. A mere June '22 whelp, he remains open to plenty of improvement and with anything like a clear run he's fancied to come out on top, boasting comfortably the greatest potential in this field.

Newcastle - 20:09 - Back Swift Because (Trap 4)

The completely unexposed Swift Because (T4) found improvement week-by-week in his qualifying trials at Newcastle and took another step forward to make a winning debut in A4 class five days ago, showing another dimension to his game as he broke well, proved brave to drive to the lead around the opening corner before clearing away for a two-and-a-quarter-length victory. A one-grade rise for that success looks fair and, with the likelihood of more to come from the June '22 whelp, he's expected to make a bold bid with another slick exit.

Hove - 20:14 - Back Alan Alal Alan (Trap 4)

Alan Alal Alan (T4) is fancied to seize a handy position around the opening couple of bends and make the breakthrough at this level. The son of Newinn Taylor has received plenty of bumps in recent starts but that could change this evening if our reading of the sectional clock is correct and, having highlighted his capabilities when bolting up in A1 company late last year, we're hopeful of a very big run this evening.