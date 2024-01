Always Along (Trap 2) - 18.49 Yarmouth

Following her switch from Ireland, ALWAYS ALONG (Trap 2, 18.49) quickly developed into a top-grade performer at Yarmouth, her early pace looking a potent weapon. Lightly-raced in recent months, she's steadily gaining full fitness following her spell on the side-lines and, having slipped further down the graded ladder, she's expected to be up with the pace from lid rise and prove too strong for this evening's opposition.

Billis Starlet (Trap 1) - 18.56 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham's Colwick Park at 18.56 and following a strong of consistent displays, BILLIS STARLET (Trap 1) can deservedly resume winning ways. An ultra tough veteran campaigner, she's unlikely to be on the premises early doors but packs a strong finishing kick from the three-quarter point and she can follow the pace-setters and strike off the final bend to add another victory to her tally.

Swift Airy (Trap 4) - 19.44 Yarmouth

A back-to-back winner at Yarmouth late last year, SWIFT AIRY (Trap 4, 19.44) dispelled a trio of lesser efforts having been afforded some leniency from the grader when third in A8 class two weeks ago, finishing strongly having encountered trouble early doors. A daughter of Droopys Sydney, she's better than this grade and granted her share of luck-in-running is fancied to prove the point this evening and come out on top.