Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Aim can hit the target

Crayford - 19:56 - Back Millabbey Amy (Trap 6)

Millabbey Amy (T6) is now firmly into the veteran stage of her career at Crayford but the grade she's operating in reflects that and, following some decent efforts in defeat, she could be ready to strike. Runner-up on two of her last three starts, her latest run is best overlooked having lost her chance with a hefty first-bend bump. This contest is a race lacking depth and, with one of her better breaks, she's fancied to account for these rivals.

Doncaster - 20:03 - Back Ballymac Levi (Trap 5)

Ballymac Levi (T5) can end a losing run of four. A prolific winner in top-grade company at the South Yorkshire track, he holds a class edge over the majority of these rivals and, with an excellent record when operating from the orange vest (6-9), we're hopeful he can pass this test.

Crayford - 21:08 - Back Swift Aim (Trap 1)

The consistent Swift Aim (T1) looks to hold sound claims of adding to her tally. Remaining a relative youngster as a June '22 whelp, she boasts good early pace as her main asset and is well suited by the demands of Crayford's tight 380-metre circuit. With good claims of leading on the rails, the diminutive daughter of Burgess Bucks could well prove tough to peg back.