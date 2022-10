Droopys Odds On (Trap 6) - 16:43 Newcastle

Droopys Odds On (T6) has not won since late-July but he could well be ready to strike in this good-quality A1 affair over the 480-metre trip. Never one to blast from the boxes as a rule, he makes up for that with a potent finishing kick and all five of his victories at the North East track came from off the pace. He's often a hostage to fortune, but the absence of a runner in trap five can only help in that regard and, with his exploits on final time reading extremely well in this line up, he can bide his time and come with a sustained challenge from the three-quarter point.

Antigua Sugar (Trap 5) - 19:18 Romford

We're siding with Antigua Sugar (T5) in heat five of the PGR Champion Stakes. A strong-running, multiple winner over four bends, she had little go right when eliminated at the semi-final stage in last month's St Leger at Perry Barr. She has impressed in a C&D trial workout since and this doesn't rate the toughest of heats in our book. The pacy daughter of Ballymac Bolger is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals.