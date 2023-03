Drumdoit Joy (Trap 3) - 15:09 Sheffield

Having caught the eye in A4 company on her penultimate start, Drumdoit Joy (T3) was perhaps an unlucky loser eased in class last week, moderately away and crowded on the fourth bend yet beaten only a head and a short-head in a blanket finish. There's little doubt that Drumdoit Joy is in a grade she can win in and, while this contest features a totally-unknown quantity in Inca Gerry, the Joy Andrews inmate looks the percentage call.

Nippy Abby (Trap 1) - 15:44 Sheffield

To say that Nippy Abby (T1) has been knocking on the door would be an understatement, beaten in a photo finish on her last three outings (handicap and two races in A4 company). Her losing sequence stretches back to September so there's a chance she isn't the most robust in a finish but Nippy Abby's claims on the figures are persuasive.

Rathcoole Honey (Trap 1) - 16:04 Sheffield

You pretty much know what you are going to get with Rathcoole Honey (T1) given her propensity to miss the break but, as you would expect for one with six-bend form, she's a strong stayer over the 500m trip. There's plenty of pace out wide and any early crowding would certainly play into the hands of Rathcoole Honey, who is running well enough at present to think she can run this opposition down.