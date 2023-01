Breakaday Ebony (Trap 3) - 15:02 Doncaster

Despite a losing run stretching back to October, Breakaday Ebony (T3) gets our vote to dispel some lesser efforts and come out on top. Having gone close in higher grade early last month, the balance of her form reads well in the context of this race and, with a clear passage, we're hopeful she can enhance her good record in this class.

Eskes Minnie (Trap 5) - 18:51 Sheffield

Eskes Minnie (T5) arrives a maiden on the back of four career starts but she's only a May '21 whelp and, having finished third behind a fast winner for the grade eight days ago, she could be ready to strike in a race lacking the same amount of depth. Early pace is clearly her main asset and, with sound claims of leading out wide, we're hopeful she can skip a couple of lengths clear on the run up and open her account for the Phil Barlow kennel.

Coologue Opal (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield

Coologue Opal (T5) is fancied to capitalise on being the sole wide seed. Like many, she's at her best when able to dictate matters and, with a vacant trap to her immediate outside, she's fancied to have the early gears to arrive at the opening bend a couple of lengths clear. She could prove tough to peg back.