Hawkfield Mia (Trap 5) - 18:58 Romford

Hawkfield Mia (T5) can stamp her class here. She's been in tremendous form around Romford this winter with six victories and will be hard to catch with a sharp start.

Antigua Bigun (Trap 6) - 20:17 Romford

Antigua Bigun (T6) can go well again. He notched up a fourth win at Romford last month and looks primed for another big run after a good spin around Towcester.

Antigua Sugar (Trap 6) - 20:38 Romford

Antigua Sugar (T6) looks set for a fifth straight win in her Coronation Cup heat. She's been flying in opens, easily winning again here last week, and could go far in the competition.