Coralboy Duchess (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sheffield

Coralboy Duchess (T6) arrives in tremendous form and is fancied to resume winning ways. A versatile type who mixes four and six bends, the fact she was forced wide on the run-up arguably cost her victory when going down narrowly in A3 company last time. Lining up off scratch in this handicap will hold no fears and, with a clear run around bends one and two, she should soon have those off the front in her sights. She can assume control off the final bend to add to her tally.

Rocky Range (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield

Rocky Range (T3), an October '19 whelp, has found his niche over six bends but he is capable over the four-bend trip, as he proved when scoring twice in the spring. A powerful runner, he's unlikely to be on the premises early but, in a race lacking depth, is fancied to come home best of all to add another success to his tally.

Antigua Sugar (Trap 6) - 21:40 Towcester

Antigua Sugar (T6) made the breakthrough with an impressive C&D victory last week and could well follow up in the Greyhoundtrader.com Stakes Final. Getting a clear run at things clearly aided her last time and, with the draw in stripes looking a good one in this line-up, she may well be up to building on that and coming home best of all out wide again.