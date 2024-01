Perry Barr - 17:14 - Back Isabella Ruby (Trap 1)

Isabella Ruby's (T1) losing run is mounting up but that shouldn't detract from what have been a string of consistent efforts over Perry Barr's 275-metre trip, and she again found only one too good without doing a whole lot wrong 12 days ago. Lining up in a race lacking depth this evening, her draw on the rails looks a good one and it would come as a disappointment where she not able to capitalise.

Towcester - 20:24 - Back Blue Sensation (Trap 4)

Blue Sensation (T4) has never been one to make things easy for himself with moderate exits from the boxes but he makes up for that with a strong finishing kick, his style well served by the demands of Towcester. Lining up in form following his switch from Henlow, the balance of his form reads well and if able to emerge unscathed around bends one and two he could prove tough to contain.

Doncaster - 21:03 - Back Swanley News (Trap 4)

Swanley News (T4) has been frustrating during his career at Doncaster but has displayed more than enough to suggest there are races to be won with him. Checked at a crucial stage before finishing with a flourish in a close-up third 10 days ago, that effort suggested he's worthy of one more chance and, with his share of luck-in-running this evening, he can come home best to open his account.