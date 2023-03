Monraud King (Trap 4) - 18:36 Yarmouth

A low-mileage October '20 whelp, Monraud King (T4) confirmed the promise of his previous outing when running out a good winner in A7 company five days ago. He was smartly into stride and was never in any danger on his way to running out a two-length winner. That was his best effort yet on the clock and there could be further improvement on the back of just four career starts. This doesn't look an overly harsh upgrade by any means, and we're hopeful he can double his career tally.

Witton Survivor (Trap 5) - 20:06 Nottingham

Classy Sunderland raider Witton Survivor (T5) gets our vote to book his place in next week's final of the BGBF British Bred Midlands Sprint Trophy. Highlighting his wellbeing with a slick sprint trial on home soil four days ago, his record at Colwick Park stands at 2-6 and, with his draw in orange a handy one, Jill Sutherst's charge can pass this test.

Swift Super (Trap 5) - 21:11 Nottingham

The likeable Swift Super (T5) is fancied to emerge victorious in this A2 contest over the standard 500-metre trip. A winner in this class four starts back, Lynn Cook's charge returned to his best when runner-up ten days ago, keeping on well to good effect to take second after being crowded around bends 1 and 2. The balance of his form reads well in this field, and he can turn handy out wide and account for the pace-setters to his inside from the three-quarter point.